Heritage area board president to focus preservation efforts on cultural legacies

Nov. 11—New Mexico's sole national heritage area is founded on more than its diverse and enchanting landscapes.

It's formed by bloodlines, the lineages and customs of its people, said David Fernandez, the recently elected board president of the Northern Rio Grande National Heritage Area, designated by Congress in 2006.

National heritage areas are those recognized for their unique position in contributing to the American story. The Northern Rio Grande National Heritage Area works to preserve the communities of Rio Arriba, Taos and Santa Fe counties.

Fernandez, a Taos native, said his first job as board president will be to guide the organization toward recognizing and preserving the area's more nuanced cultural characteristics and legacies.

"Our foundation, the Northern Rio Grande Area, is in fact thousands of years, hundred of years, of culture and Indigenous spiritual religious elements," Fernandez said. "Its landscape of El Santuario de Chimayó, the things that are intangible but are very much a part of the spiritual momentum and spiritual legacy of the peoples here."

He said the board includes "exceptional thinkers who want to develop more in the area of language diversity. Some of the old Spanish is still spoken in Northern New Mexico."

Fernandez, a descendant of Spanish and Navajo bloodlines, is the author of The Taos News columns "Espiritu del Norte" and "The Blessing Way." He also authored a book on Taos moradas, Divine Light, Divine Blood, which he is working to expand, he said.

"He is an exceptionally caring individual," said his wife, Connie Fernandez. "He loves the history, the culture, the people of our area and definitely wants to see all those wonderful things preserved and carried on."

Fernandez first joined the Northern Rio Grande board in 2013. He served as vice president before being elected to his new position.

"David is a calm, steady, voice of reason as we work towards promoting and preserving the heritage and cultures of Northern New Mexico," said the organization's director, Eric Vasquez on a break from a traditional weaving class in Los Cisneros. "He represents one of the oldest communities in Northern New Mexico and is a very inclusive parter in the region."

Fernandez hopes board members will deeply explore the relationships that are woven between the Pueblo people and those of Spanish descent.

"For all the differences we make so much of, there is something that draws the culture closer together through the blood," he said. "The mixing of the blood through family lineages and customs. That's it in a nutshell."

Leading with Fernandez on the heritage area board are Vice President Anna Hansen, Secretary Roger Martinez and Treasurer Michael Garcia.