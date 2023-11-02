Heritage Bank & Trust announces new senior VP of operations in Maury County

Shannon Fitzgerald

Heritage Bank & Trust leadership announced the addition of Shannon Fitzgerald as senior vice president of operations.

She will serve as the newest member of the bank’s management team, according to a bank media release.

Fitzgerald has 37 years of banking experience, dating back to 1986. She began her career with First Farmers & Merchants before working at Community First Bank, Reliant Bank and Tristar Bank.

All those years have been on the operational side of banking, including deposits, retail, and loan operations, the release said with most of those years working locally in Columbia.

A lifelong resident of Maury County, Fitzgerald regularly supports and volunteers with The Well Outreach.

“We are very excited to welcome Shannon to our family,” says Heritage Bank & Trust President & CEO Jim Robinson. “Her years of experience will better enable us to live out our mission of building community relationships with integrity and exceptional customer service.”

Fitzgerald expressed her excitement about the new challenge.

“I am thrilled to be a part of the team at Heritage Bank & Trust," Fitzgerald said. "My roots are in Maury County, and I love being able to serve my community while working with some of the best in the business.”

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Heritage Bank & Trust names new senior VP of operations in Maury Co.