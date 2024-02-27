Heritage Club of Northeast Ohio to hold Meet the Candidates Night

Feb. 27—The Heritage Club of Northeast Ohio will hold a Meet the Candidates Night for the Lake County GOP Commissioner's seat on Feb. 29 at the Saint John Vianney Social Center, 7575 Bellflower Road in Mentor.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and the event begins at 7.

The club has invited the incumbent Lake County Commissioner John Hamercheck and challengers Dennis Keeney and Morris Beverage III to meet with the voters of Lake County but cannot guarantee that all candidates are attending, according to a news release.

More information on the Heritage Club of Northeast Ohio is available at www.heritageclubneo.com. Those with questions can contact President Hal Werner at 440-223-2577