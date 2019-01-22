Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) in Focus: Stock Moves 5.1% Higher

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. HCCI was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 5% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company —as the stock is now up 26% in the past one-month time frame.



The company has seen no changes when it comes to estimate revision over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.



Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. Price

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. Price | Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. Quote

Another stock worth considering in the Pollution Control industry is Tetra Tech, Inc. TTEK which carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



