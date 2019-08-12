Is Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc's (NASDAQ:HCCI) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers?

Brian Recatto became the CEO of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) in 2017. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

Check out our latest analysis for Heritage-Crystal Clean

How Does Brian Recatto's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a market capitalization of US$608m, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth US$2.4m. (This number is for the twelve months until December 2018). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at US$416k. We examined companies with market caps from US$400m to US$1.6b, and discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$2.7m.

So Brian Recatto receives a similar amount to the median CEO pay, amongst the companies we looked at. Although this fact alone doesn't tell us a great deal, it becomes more relevant when considered against the business performance.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Heritage-Crystal Clean, below.

NasdaqGS:HCCI CEO Compensation, August 12th 2019 More

Is Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc Growing?

On average over the last three years, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 32% each year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 12%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. It's also good to see decent revenue growth in the last year, suggesting the business is healthy and growing. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc Been A Good Investment?

I think that the total shareholder return of 110%, over three years, would leave most Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc shareholders smiling. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

Remuneration for Brian Recatto is close enough to the median pay for a CEO of a similar sized company .

Few would be critical of the leadership, since returns have been juicy and earnings per share are moving in the right direction. Indeed, many might consider the pay rather modest, given the solid company performance! If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.