Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 9, 2023

Operator: Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Heritage Global Inc. Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2022 Conference Call. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode, and the conference is being recorded. . I would now like to turn the conference over to John Nesbett. Please go ahead.

John Nesbett: Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that this conference call contains forward-looking statements based on our current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to change based on various important factors. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this conference call. For more details on factors that could affect these expectations, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Now I'd like to turn the call over to Heritage Global's Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Ross Dove. Ross?

Ross Dove: Thank you, John. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to our fourth quarter and year end 2022 earnings conference call. Let's start the call today with Brian Cobb, our Chief Financial Officer, who will discuss our financial forms. Brian, you're up.

Brian Cobb: Thanks, Ross. We closed 2022 with strong operating results in the fourth quarter, which included operating income of $3.1 million, improved profitability and EBITDA of $3.3 million driven by solid results from both our industrial and financial asset divisions. Additionally, for the full year ended December 31, 2022, we achieved record net operating income of $11.1 million and delivered full year earnings per share of $0.42. Throughout 2022 activity and our industrial assets division showed continued momentum, and we closed out the fourth quarter with a 310% increase in asset sales to $6.5 million, compared to asset sales $1.6 million in the fourth quarter 2021. Our industrial assets division sees increased activity as more businesses scale down their operations, and surplus assets and equipment becomes available for sale.

A challenging economic landscape often accelerates auction activity as companies look to responsibly dispose of assets. Our financial assets division is benefiting from increased volumes as the economy has slowed, and pandemic related stimulus checks have dried up, causing consumers to more frequently rely on credit cards and installment loans to make purchases. Predictably, as consumer debt grows, so does the volume of charge off consumer loans being sold by financial institutions, and we anticipate that we'll continue to see increasing asset flow as we move through 2023. The current economic environment is producing encouraging tailwinds that we believe position both our divisions for continued financial success. Turning to the financial details for the fourth quarter, consolidated net operating income more than doubled to $3.1 million as compared to $1.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Based on the past several years of taxable income and projected operating results for the next five years, the company determined that it is more likely than not that it will utilize a significant portion of its net operating loss carry forwards and thus really 7.1 million of its valuation allowance against his deferred tax assets. As a result, during the fourth quarter of 2022, the company recognized an income tax benefit of $6.8 million compared doing income tax expense of $0.4 million a year ago. Net income was $9.9 million or $0.28 per basic and $0.27 per diluted share compared to net income of $1 million or $0.03 per basic and diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2021. EBITDA of $3.3 million was significantly improved as compared to EBITDA of $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

And adjusted EBITDA grew to $3.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, up from $1.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. For the full year 2022, we achieved record consolidated net operating income of $11.1 million. Operating income in our industrial assets division increased 168% to $9.2 million in fiscal 2022, compared to $3.4 million in 2021. In our financial assets division, we saw growth of 193% to $5.9 million in operating income compared to $2 million in prior year. Our balance sheet remains strong with stockholders equity of $48.3 million as of December 31, 2022, compared to $32.6 million as of December 31, 2021, and net working capital of $7.7 million. With that, I'll now turn the call back over to Ross.

Ross Dove: Thank you, Brian. So this is a great time to be the CEO of Heritage Global. Numbers don't lie, and it's, I got to be honest, a lot of fun to stand here today, and be able to tell you how proud I am of our team, how proud I am of our company, and how thrilled I am with last year's results. So let me give you some color into the future, or at least into how our team looks at the future. One of the most common questions we're now getting is that was incredibly great. But what we really want to know, is was 2022 an anomaly or is 2022, the beginning of ongoing continued growth? And if there is ongoing continued growth, how long is that growth sustainable for? Those are the real questions that even I as an investor would most want to understand.

So let me kind of go over why I'm very, very confident in the short term, and the reasonably long term that we're going to achieve a lot of success. The reason that I'm confident is right now, we've hit the sweet spot in the sectors that we are most prominent in and most successful in all at once, we simultaneously have growth across both industrial and financial. So in financial, here's what's really interesting. Consumer spending is at record levels, but really, what's more important than consumer spending, being at record levels is our sweet spot, which is charge offs, which is selling credit cards, which is selling auto loans, which is selling FinTech loans, all of those sectors are fastly growing in asset supply. I told you over and over again, that asset supply is the key to our success, the more we can sell, the more profit we make, our systems are in place to sell more, and we're now getting more, and the demand from the buyers is steady.

If you look at it right now, you see that auto loan deficiencies have been growing month after month, quarter after quarter. Credit card defaults are growing, our volume is growing. When that volume grows, our lending practice grows with it because the people that are buying that product, need our services and so we're putting out more capital, and the more capital we put out the higher return. So that kind of tells you what I think for now, I think that's a trend that's got several years of tailwinds behind it. I think that we're just working through the beginning now of the rising consumer spending, and we will grow this year and next year. On the flip side of that, if you move over to our industrial asset division, right now, in the industrial asset division, you're seeing not just in tech, but across the board, people trying to right size manufacturing, people trying to right size their companies, and you're seeing headcount reductions, headcount reductions, or as they call them, layoffs, produce auctions three, six, nine months after the announcements.

So all of these layoff announcements you're now seeing, it takes two, three, four months to effectuate the layoff, and then afterwards, people look at the back end of the supply chain and say what is surplus and how do I get rid of the surplus, in this economy, nobody wants their surplus to go in the landfill. So more and more of them are using industrial auctioneers, we think that's a sustainable trend that's going to grow for several years to come. So when I look at industrial, and I look at financial, I say to myself, this is not an anomaly. We're in a growth period. It is rock solid company at the right place in the right time. I have a pipeline that I can look at, that is not always all year long. But I can tell you now, sitting here today, looking at the pipeline, that this quarter, this is after a great record Q4, this quarter, we are off to a flying start for the year.

And when I say a flying star, I'm talking two, three times what we made in the same year last year. So if you look at this year's Q1, and you look at last year's Q1, when we're all done, and we announced it, you're going to say this company is flying high. So I'll leave that I'm not trying to sound too arrogant. But I'll leave that with a thank you for all of you listening. And stick with this because this is a good time for Heritage Global. Thank you.

