Heritage Health consolidating clinics in Coeur d'Alene

Aug. 14—Heritage Health, a healthcare non-profit with locations across North Idaho, will open a 60,000-square-foot service center in Coeur d'Alene that will put many different health services under one roof.

The move will consolidate eight separate patient clinics in the area into a central hub for patient-centered services at the property at 3700 W. Seltice Way. The location will be called the Center for Healthy Living.

Services offered at the health hub will include medical, dental, mental health, substance-use treatment, psychiatric, pharmaceutical, physical fitness, and nutrition.

"This is more than a building; it's a beacon for wellness innovation," CEO Mike Baker said.

The property previously housed a U.S. Bank branch. Because many of the staff worked remotely, much of the space was empty. This is a unique opportunity to personalize the space to create a cohesive and efficient operation, Baker said.

The property is owned by Parkwood Business Properties, which will be leasing it to the healthcare provider.

Is it this relationship that gave Heritage Health the freedom to design and build its space.

Parkwood leased space to the nonprofit when it began as a volunteer-based operation, almost three decades ago.

Though their business model has changed since then, their commitment to patients has not, Baker said.

"You don't need to worry about your insurance status when you come see us," he said. "Show up and we'll take care of you."

The provider has about 26,000 patients in the area and its new building will help meet growing demand for its services, Baker said.

"We've had to figure out how to deliver care to a bunch of new people in the community," he said. "We can't keep up with any of our service lanes. They're all full."

Tenant improvements to the building will begin in January and take about two years to complete.

The health center will open in phases as leases expire at Heritage Health's other clinics.

The first services to be offered at the new clinic will be mental health and substance-use treatment, followed by pediatric dental care, Baker said.

The health center could see its first patient as early as July 2024.

Heritage Health leaders plan to transition the clinics it currently operates in Rathdrum, Kellogg and St. Maries to the same health care model, Baker said.

In late 2022, Heritage Health acquired the former home of Peak Health and Wellness to open the Center for Healthy Living in Post Falls, at 927 E. Polston Ave.

Renovation of that facility could begin in 2024.

"We believe that the best way to deliver primary care is to have a Center for Healthy Living in each of the main population centers," he said.