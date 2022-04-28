Ex-Heritage High student expected to plead guilty in September school shooting

A 15-year-old former Heritage High School student is expected to plead guilty Friday to charges stemming from the shooting of two fellow students inside the school about seven months ago.

The Sept. 20 shooting set off a panic — with students running for exits, barricading themselves in classrooms and holing up in closets with classmates. The school was closed for more than a month after the shooting.

Jacari Marquese Taylor was indicted earlier this year by a grand jury in Newport News Circuit Court on two counts of malicious wounding and various firearms charges. The Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot previously had not identified the teen, but are doing so now because the case has advanced to Circuit Court, where he’s being charged as an adult.

The shooting took place less than two weeks into the school year, as Newport News students fully returned to in-person classes following pandemic lockdowns.

The shooting was captured on the school’s surveillance system, according to a probable cause statement filed in court in March, and Taylor agreed to be interviewed by police with his mother present.

A fight preceded the shooting. The probable cause statement says two boys began fighting near the cafeteria when one — later determined to be Taylor — pulled a gun out of his book bag “and opens fire in the hallway.”

“Jacari Taylor stated the victim punched him in the face before he pulled out a firearm and started shooting him numerous times,” the statement added. “There were approximately 100 people in the hallway at the time he opened fire.”

Though his intended victim ran to escape, Taylor continued to shoot. “I didn’t think I hit him,” he told police. It’s not clear from the records how many shots were fired.

One round struck a 17-year-old male student in the head, and he was transported to a level one trauma center. Police described it at the time as a wound to the side of the teen’s face that wasn’t life-threatening, though recently filed court records describe it as a “serious” injury. Another bullet randomly hit a 17-year-old female student in the leg. Both have since recovered.

The city’s 911 center was flooded with calls from Heritage students and teachers, some of whom hid in closets and barricaded their classrooms after gunfire rang out.

Court documents say Taylor ditched his handgun in a nearby trash can as he fled the school and ran home. One of the teen’s family members took him to the Newport News Juvenile Detention Center to turn himself in, and police arrested him there.

The case’s lead prosecutor, Newport News Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Travis White, could not be reached for comment on Thursday to speak about a plea agreement. The teen’s attorney, Newport News Assistant Public Defender Emily Hunt, also declined to comment except to confirm that the matter is set for a plea.

At the time of the Heritage High shooting, court documents indicate Taylor was wearing an electronic ankle monitor as part of court-ordered supervision for a separate shooting more than a year earlier.

Court documents state that in a July 6, 2020, shooting in Newport News, a teenager was wounded and driven to the hospital by friends. The investigation soon led police to Taylor, then 14.

Court records filed in Newport News Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court say Taylor told police that he was talking with two friends on 34th Street when a car pulled up, and one of the teens “exited the vehicle in an aggressive manner.”

Police contend Taylor fired at the teen as he approached, then ran between houses back to his home. Investigators found four cartridge casings at the scene.

Taylor was charged with malicious wounding and two gun charges, and pleaded guilty to the charges in juvenile court in March 2021. But the case was extended out for several months, as is typical in the JDR system, and had not gotten to a final disposition and sentence by the time of the September shooting at Heritage.

In the meantime, the Newport News Public Schools allowed Taylor to enroll with the regular student body at Heritage for the 2021-22 school year rather than the Enterprise Academy, the school system’s alternative school.

On Sept. 15 — about a week into the new school year — court records show that a judge ordered Taylor to live with his father, remain on supervised probation and wear an electronic ankle monitor.

The final outcome of the 2020 shooting case is unclear based on records available in the juvenile court, with the record saying the case “was removed from the docket” in February on the prosecutor’s request. That took place at the same time the Heritage case was moved to Circuit Court.

