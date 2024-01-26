Heritage House residents face uncertainty after closure

ST. LOUIS – Heritage House residents are looking for new homes after their property management announced the high-rise building would be shut down for at least a year.

A week and a half after the building flooded from a pipe burst, residents are meeting with city, state, and federal officials to try to navigate through the chaos.

Restoration crews are currently working on drying out the building and individual apartments.

“Our team is going through knocking on the doors of residents just checking in on their medical needs. Seeing if they have any housing needs so that we can get that over to the appropriate government agencies to speed up the process,” Kennard Williams, organizing manager at Action St. Louis, said.

Action St. Louis is one of many organizations working with the hundreds of residents to help figure out their immediate needs.

Property management said they’re working to get checks out to the residents, which will include their January rent and deposit. Leases are also being terminated for the residents without repercussions.

“A lot of folks came from a place where pipes were broken and stuff and they deserve a place that has good conditions that they don’t have to deal with that,” Williams said.

