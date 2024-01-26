Heritage House residents left looking for homes after closure
Heritage House residents are looking for new homes after property management announced that the high rise building will be shut down for at least a year.
Heritage House residents are looking for new homes after property management announced that the high rise building will be shut down for at least a year.
The nation's largest and most profitable bank is handing new responsibilities to some of its top executives as it gets closer to a time when it is no longer led by Jamie Dimon.
Callahan spent five seasons as the Bengals offensive coordinator, but he didn't call the plays
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert weighs in on the company's 2024 outlook.
Is it possible for booty-sculpting leggings to do their job TOO well? Find out and save nearly 30%.
IBM's fourth quarter earnings saw revenue rise 4% and earnings per share of $3.87, above Wall Street's expectations.
With so many players performing at a high level, it's never easy narrowing down candidates for All-Star selections.
The Lakers star passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for another record.
Families and friends are searching for answers surrounding the mysterious deaths of three men who were found dead at a friend's home, two days after watching a football game.
Kim hasn't played a Tour event since 2012.
Alongside the numerous changes Apple is making to its platforms to comply with the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA), the company is also updating its rules around streaming game services and other apps that provide access to mini-apps or games. The changes could impact companies like Netflix, which has expanded into mobile and cloud gaming in recent months, as well as efforts from other tech giants like OpenAI, which offers a GPT store, and Meta, which in 2022 had shut down its attempt at running a stand-alone Facebook Gaming app after failing to gain traction. According to an announcement Apple published on Thursday, developers globally can now submit a single app that has the capability of streaming all the games offered in their catalog.
Clean house! Some mid-season organization is in order, and I've got a slew of great gear for straightening up — starting at just $7.
Here are some surprising ways that donating blood can help your health, as well as tips on what to know before donating blood.
Ingenuity, the small helicopter that’s been buzzing around the Red Planet for almost three years, has taken its final flight. NASA announced today that at least one of the helicopter’s carbon fiber rotor blades was damaged during its last mission, grounding it for good. To say that Ingenuity had a remarkable run is a bit of an understatement: the helicopter was launched as a technology demonstration mission, with engineers hoping to achieve up to five flights with the vehicle.
Six great hacks for removing stains, grease, rust and more — whether you want to use natural cleansers or heavy-duty store-bought solutions.
NASA's Ingenuity Helicopter is no longer able to fly on Mars. The history-making machine suffered rotor blade damage on its 72nd flight.
Earlier this year, mass workforce reductions were driven by the biggest names in tech like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Yahoo, Meta and Zoom. Is laying off 1,900 employees across its gaming divisions following its acquisition of Activision Blizzard.
The Federal Trade Commission is launching an inquiry into massive investments made by Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet into generative AI startups OpenAI and Anthropic, the agency announced on Thursday.
GM has delayed the start of the third shift at its Flint Assembly plant so that workers won't have to miss the Detroit Lions NFC Championship game.
Psst: It would make the sweetest Valentine's Day gift.
The three-part true-crime series debuted at No. 1 on the streamer’s TV chart. It tells the story of the 2015 kidnapping of Denise Huskins, which was branded a hoax by police. What really happened.