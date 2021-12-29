Heritage Middle School worker arrested after deputies say he smoked marijuana with student

When parents of a 14-year-old Deltona boy realized he was missing early Wednesday morning, they headed out to find him, according to a press release from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

The boy soon came home: He had been smoking marijuana in a van with a 41-year-old employee from Heritage Middle School in Deltona, according to the sheriff’s office.

Kristen Williams, an office assistant who works with sixth-graders at the school, was charged with child abuse without great harm and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to the release.

Williams, of Deltona, was booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail from where she was released later Wednesday morning on a $3,000 bond.

The parents noticed the boy missing about 1:30 a.m. The stepfather started driving around the neighborhood while the boy’s mother checked incoming phone calls, the release stated.

She noticed several calls from a number and called it. Shortly thereafter, her son returned home apparently under the influence of marijuana, the release stated.

The teen said that he had met with Williams near his neighborhood around 1:30 a.m. and smoked with her in her van, the release stated. The teen said that when he saw his mother calling Williams’ cellphone, he had Williams drop him off near his house, the release stated.

Deputies responded about 2:30 a.m.

The boy told detectives that he and Williams had been talking at school as friends since the start of November, a charging affidavit said. He said Williams had called him Wednesday and asked if he wanted to smoke marijuana and he agreed, the affidavit said.

Williams told detectives she acts as a mentor to sixth-graders at Heritage Middle School, according to the release. Williams said she communicates regularly with them by group chat, the release said.

Williams said the boy called her about 1 a.m. Wednesday and she told him she was on her way to a gas station to buy a lighter and asked if he wanted her to pick him up, the affidavit said. He agreed and she did, according to the affidavit.

Williams said she has a medical marijuana card and was already smoking in the van, the affidavit said. When the boy asked to smoke some marijuana, she handed it to him, the affidavit stated.

Williams also said that the 14-year-old had been in her vehicle and to her home previously to spend time with her son, the release stated.

According to the press release, there were no allegations of any sexual abuse during the Wednesday incident or in any prior encounters.

