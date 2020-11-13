Heritage to Participate in Virtual Investor Conferences

CLEARWATER, Fla., Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) ("Heritage" or the "Company"), a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company, announced today that Arash Soleimani, Executive Vice President, will participate in the Southwest IDEAS and Sidoti & Company virtual investor conferences on Wednesday, November 18th, 2020 and Thursday, November 19th, 2020, respectively.

About Heritage

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its insurance subsidiaries and a large network of experienced agents, the Company writes over $1 billion of gross personal and commercial residential premium across its multi-state footprint.

