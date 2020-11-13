    Advertisement

    Heritage to Participate in Virtual Investor Conferences

    CLEARWATER, Fla., Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) ("Heritage" or the "Company"), a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company, announced today that Arash Soleimani, Executive Vice President, will participate in the Southwest IDEAS and Sidoti & Company virtual investor conferences on Wednesday, November 18th, 2020 and Thursday, November 19th, 2020, respectively.

    Heritage Insurance (PRNewsFoto/Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc) (PRNewsfoto/Heritage Insurance Holdings, In)
    Heritage Insurance (PRNewsFoto/Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc) (PRNewsfoto/Heritage Insurance Holdings, In)

    Financial information, including material announcements about Heritage, is routinely posted on investors.heritagepci.com.

    About Heritage
    Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its insurance subsidiaries and a large network of experienced agents, the Company writes over $1 billion of gross personal and commercial residential premium across its multi-state footprint.

    HRTG Investor Contact:
    Arash Soleimani, CFA, CPA
    Executive Vice President
    727.871.0206
    Email: asoleimani@heritagepci.com

    Cision
    Cision

    View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heritage-to-participate-in-virtual-investor-conferences-301172878.html

    SOURCE Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc.

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting.