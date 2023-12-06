Herkimer County Public Health Department gains a new program

The Healthy Families Program recently announced its reunion with the Herkimer County Public Health Department.

Its services will run in conjunction with those currently operating out of the Herkimer County Office.

The New York State Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS) is required to submit a report to the governor and legislature every three years regarding the Healthy Families of New York (HFNY) Home Visiting Programs.

HFNY offers a range of services outside of home visits such as parenting support, child development assessments, and referrals to community resources. The Herkimer team consists of seven individuals – a program manager, a supervisor, and five home visitors.

“This reunion enhances the synergy between both entities,” said Program Manager Wendy Iamele. “It helps foster a stronger support network to meet the unique needs of local families and promote the wellbeing of children across the county.”

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the percent of families living in poverty with children ages 5-17 has risen in Herkimer County since the pandemic. Program supervisor, Christina Cain, acknowledged these high rates of child poverty.

“Fostering a holistic approach to healthcare means taking into account the disparities too,” she said. “By meeting families in the comfort of their own homes we’ve removed barriers that would have been in place.”

Joining forces

The Herkimer County Public Health Department offers maternal child health nursing services – postpartum visits, lactation support and childbirth education – as well as immunization, lead poisoning, and rabies programs.

“We’re always striving to expand our programs so we can reach even more families,” said Cain. “Next year the Public Health Department also plans to offer a children’s mental health clinic. It helps our home visiting staff to have such close access to experts in the topics we navigate with families daily.”

Expectant families in Herkimer County automatically qualify for a HFNY assessment.

There is no income-eligibility; only county residency and child expectancy are required. After that, families are automatically qualified to receive an assessment.

“No two home visits look the same,” said Iamele. “We serve a wide range, from those in high school to families that may have just had their fifth child.”

Iamele noted that oftentimes families are just looking for words of encouragement. Parenting recommendations vary on a yearly basis and it’s, “just nice to have someone to ask when you’re not sure what to do,” she said.

Addressing inequity

Even in the wake of the Affordable Care Act, the racial health gap has persisted, according to a series of studies published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA).

In a statement Dr. Phil B. Fontanarosa, interim editor in chief of JAMA, noted that more than 850 articles on racial inequalities had been published in the medical journal over the past five years.

“We counter racial disparities in healthcare with a multi-faceted approach to outreach,” said Iamele. “We extend our services to prenatal facilities and maternal wards where all different types of family groups can be found.”

Iamele made a point to emphasize that men aren’t left out of the equation. “Where expectant mother's and father's go, we go too,” she said.

To support destitute families the HFNY works alongside the NYS Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program– a supplemental nutrition program for low-income pregnant, breastfeeding or postpartum women, infants and children up to age five.

“Thirty-five percent of children under the age of five experience poverty in the Mohawk Valley corridor,” said Cain. “That being said, transportation is often an additional barrier.”

As a home visiting service, transportation does not impede HFNY’s ability to interact with those in need.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: New program available through Herkimer Public Health Department