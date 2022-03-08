Herkimer County Sheriff's Office: Don't fall for phony warrant calls

The Herkimer County Sheriffs Office is warning residents about scammers posing as law enforcement after a man was threatened with arrest by a caller if he didn't pay cash.

The caller identified himself as "Sgt. Kartar" from the Herkimer County Sheriff's Office and told the man a warrant was issued for his arrest and that he owed $100, according to a statement from the sheriff's office Friday.

The caller threatened to go to the man's home to arrest him if he failed to pay using a VISA gift card over the phone, the statement said. The man also was texted a form claiming to be a warrant.

Scam alerts: No, the Oneida County Sheriff's Office is not selling T-shirts

Public safety: Utica man killed following collision with utility pole

"The Sheriff's Office or any other law enforcement agency does not collect money over the phone," the statement said. "Any calls like this should be reported to your local police and the NYS Attorney General's Office."

Posing as law enforcement and threatening arrest is a known tactic of scammers, according to the New York State Office of the Attorney General. The caller will demand money be sent in an untraceable manner such as gift cards, prepaid debit cards or wire services — threatening that if someone doesn't comply, bad things will happen, such as an arrest.

The state Office of the Attorney General offers the following best practices for phone scams:

Never give out personal or financial information to someone who calls you.

Don't engage the caller.

Remember government agencies usually reach out in writing.

Remember a demand for payment through wire services or gift cards is a sure sign of a scam.

Secure social media with strong passwords and only interacting with people you know personally, to prevent scammers from mining for information.

Verify if a call is legitimate independently, such as by looking up the official contact information for government agencies.

H. Rose Schneider covers public safety, breaking and trending news for the Observer-Dispatch. Email Rose at hschneider@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Herkimer County Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam