Hermès Logs an ‘Exceptional’ Year as Revenues Approach 9B Euros

Miles Socha
·3 min read

Hermès International powered ahead in the fourth quarter, with revenues climbing 11 percent versus a year ago, and 28.4 percent ahead of 2019, to 2.38 billion euros.

For the full year, the French maker of status handbags and silk scarves saw revenues approach 9 billion euros, jumping 41.8 percent compared to 2021 and 33.4 percent compared to 2019. The numbers came in slightly under HSBC forecasts.

Net profit leaped 76.5 percent to 2.45 billion euros, while recurring operated income soared 78.2 percent to 3.53 billion euros, with the company touting “remarkable sell-through” of its collections and touting a recurring operating margin of 39 percent, up 8 points versus 2020 and 5 points compared to 2019.

Alex Dumas, executive chairman, christened 2021 as an “exceptional year,” crediting “abundant creativity, unique know-how and the quality of our materials” for driving the growth of its 16 departments, or métiers.

The company cited “dynamic growth in Asia and the Americas, where revenues vaulted 54.1 percent and 24.4 percent respectively in 2021 versus 2019.

Hermès highlighted “the sustained performance in Greater China, Australia and Singapore” for the strong Asia tallies, which exclude Japan. Last year, the company unveiled new boutiques in Macao and Shenzen, and renovated and expanded units in Shanghai’s Plaza 66, Beijing’s China World and locations in Suzhou and Nigbo.

Revenue in Japan gained 20.2 percent in 2021 versus 2019.

Echoing other luxury player, the company reported improvements in Europe in the latter half of 2021 “with a remarkable development of the local customer base, which partly offset the tourist traffic,” Hermès said in a release.

Sales in Europe, excluding France, rose 9.8 percent for the full-year versus 2019 and 17.6 percent in the fourth quarter. France also improved, swinging from a sales dip of 3.4 percent for the full year to a gain of 2.7 percent for the fourth quarter.

By product sector for the full-year versus 2019, watches rose 76.6 percent, ready-to-wear and accessories 44.3 percent, leather goods and saddlery 22.8 percent, perfume and beauty 18.9 percent and silk and textiles 15.3 percent.

“In the medium-term, despite the economic, geopolitical and monetary uncertainties around the world, the group confirms an ambitious goal for revenue growth at constant exchange rates,” Hermès said.

The company said it would pay all of its nearly 18,000 employees a 3,000 euro bonus “to reward them for their engagement and their contribution to the results in a challenging context.”

The Hermès results confirm heady times for Europe’s luxury giants.

Fourth-quarter revenues at LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton totaled 20 billion euros, up 22 percent in organic terms versus 2019, with the fashion and leather goods division logging organic growth of 51 percent, reflecting the strength of marquee brands Louis Vuitton and Dior.

Aided by an improving picture at Gucci, Kering reported a 31.9 percent jump in revenues in the fourth quarter, a 25 percent improvement over 2019.

Compagnie Financière Richemont reported that revenues in the three months to Dec. 31 jumped 38 percent at constant currency rates versus the same period two years earlier.

Gucci Improvement in Q4 Puts Kering in Bullish Mood

LVMH Net Profit Jumps 156% in 2021, Boosted by Strong Q4

Richemont’s Q3 Revenue Soars Due to an Engaged Local Clientele

