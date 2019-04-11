Herman Cain Lacks GOP Support for Fed as Democrats Unite in Opposition

(Bloomberg) -- Herman Cain’s chances of joining the Federal Reserve Board began slipping away as four Senate Republicans said they’d vote against confirmation and Democrats remained united in their opposition, citing allegations of sexual harassment that derailed his 2012 presidential candidacy.

North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer said he wouldn’t back Cain if President Donald Trump nominates him to the Fed, and hopes the president will make another choice.

“If I had to vote today, I couldn’t vote for Herman Cain,” said Cramer, a Trump ally. “The allegations that drove him from the presidential race are just so obviously serious. I’m not talking about his position on interest rates or anything like that, but the sexual harassment stuff. Until it’s better explained I couldn’t vote for him.”

Cain’s bid for the 2012 Republican presidential nomination ended after he was accused of sexual harassment in the 1990s, when he led the National Restaurant Association. Cain, 73, was also accused of conducting an extramarital affair. He denied both.

At the White House on Thursday, Trump didn’t respond to a question about Cain at an Oval Office meeting about veterans.

Opposition Growing

Cramer joins Republican senators Mitt Romney of Utah, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Cory Gardner of Colorado in expressing opposition to a Cain nomination, which would leave him with just 49 potential Republican votes in the 100-member chamber.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said he didn’t know of any Democrats who would vote to confirm Cain, and GOP leaders, including Republican Whip John Thune, have said they don’t expect Democratic defections.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday declined to comment about whether he would personally support the nomination of either Cain or Trump’s other pick, Stephen Moore, saying neither of Trump’s choices has been formally sent to the Senate.

“I don’t think we have a nomination,” McConnell said in an interview when asked about Cain. “I do think there are two obviously critical components of making a nomination. One is a background check and the other is the likelihood of confirmability. And as you know, some of my members have expressed concerns about that nomination.”

Trump has announced Cain and former campaign adviser Moore as his choices to fill two open Fed seats, but hasn’t taken the formal step of issuing a nomination.

Cain said in a video posted on Facebook on April 5 that he faced a “cumbersome” vetting process for the Fed seat, suggesting he may be considering withdrawing. Trump this week said it would be up to Cain whether he wanted to follow through with a nomination.

