Herman Cain is still hospitalized with COVID-19 over 3 weeks after his diagnosis

Former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain is still receiving treatment for coronavirus "with oxygen for his lungs," his Twitter account announced.

"Re-strengthening the lungs is a long and slow process, and the doctors want to be thorough about it," another tweet from his account read.

Cain attended President Donald Trump's Tulsa rally in late June. He didn't wear a mask.

Eleven days after the event, on July 2, he was hospitalized after experiencing serious symptoms of COVID-19.

"Thank you for praying, everyone. Please keep doing it. He really is getting better, which means it is working," a subsequent tweet read.

Cain, co-chair of the coalition Black Voices for Trump, was admitted to the hospital 11 days after attending President Donald Trump's Tulsa rally without a mask. Several others in attendance, including Trump campaign staffers, also later tested positive for the virus.

A cancer survivor and at age 74, Cain is considered to be a high-risk individual for severe illness with coronavirus, according to the CDC.

Cain, a regular contributor to conservative outlet Newsmax, was considered for a Federal Reserve seat by Trump in April 2019, though his nomination attempt fell short after previous sexual harassment allegations were brought into the spotlight.

Cain denied the accusations and claimed he withdrew himself from consideration of the role due to it being a significant pay cut.

The update about Cain's hospitalization comes amid reports earlier Monday that Trump's national security adviser Robert O'Brien tested positive for coronavirus.

