What Can We Make Of Herman Miller, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MLHR) High Return On Capital?

Today we'll evaluate Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Herman Miller:

0.19 = US$214m ÷ (US$1.6b - US$446m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Herman Miller has an ROCE of 19%.

Check out our latest analysis for Herman Miller

Does Herman Miller Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Herman Miller's ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 11% average in the Commercial Services industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Separate from Herman Miller's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

You can see in the image below how Herman Miller's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

NasdaqGS:MLHR Past Revenue and Net Income, August 9th 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Herman Miller.

Do Herman Miller's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Herman Miller has total assets of US$1.6b and current liabilities of US$446m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 28% of its total assets. Current liabilities are minimal, limiting the impact on ROCE.

Our Take On Herman Miller's ROCE

Overall, Herman Miller has a decent ROCE and could be worthy of further research. There might be better investments than Herman Miller out there, but you will have to work hard to find them . These promising businesses with rapidly growing earnings might be right up your alley.