Herman Miller Just Dropped a Special Edition of its Aeron Chair—for Gamers

From the release of new consoles and franchises to a headline-making array of tech, the gaming market is white-hot. And Herman Miller’s latest launch hopes to be every gamer’s seat of choice while he or she indulges in digital pursuits.

A riff on the famous Aeron chair, this new edition doesn’t really look all that different from the classic original—and that’s the point. It maintains the notoriously comfortable, science-backed ergonomic design––a necessity when seated for long stretches of time––but adds a handful of intelligent tweaks that’ll make gameplay that much more enjoyable.

To keep every player as engaged as possible, its pitch has a slight forward angle to encourage good posture and offer maximum anatomical support. The entire piece has a matte black finish to optimally blend into a variety of different decors and setups while the mesh-like seat and back (covered in the material the brand calls Pellicle) create ideal air circulation so excess heat and water vapor evaporate away.

The configuration is well-conceived overall, but the features that allow for a customized experience are perhaps its strongest asset. Not only does it come in medium and large sizes to accommodate users of different heights and body types, but its arms can also be lowered and raised so the “fit” is even more specific. The tilt of the seat and its total height can be just as easily tailored by turning a few sleek knobs or gently pulling on some slender levers. Even the tilt tension, how easily it shifts back and forth within a given range, can be set according to the owner’s liking.

Designed by Don Chadwick and Bill Stumpf, the first iteration of the Aeron chair launched in 1994 just as the tech boom was in its infancy and workers required the kind of seating that would make hours in front of a computer a little more bearable. This new version brings the original idea full circle for a generation at play—and wouldn’t look out of place in a corner office. Head over to Herman Miller’s website to make the sleek $1,445 furnishing your own.

