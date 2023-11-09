Herman Whitfield III's parents file another lawsuit in his death under police custody

The parents of Herman Whitfield III have filed a lawsuit against the city of Indianapolis, saying the actions of the city’s police officers that morning in 2022 resulted in his death as he experienced a mental health crisis, and further inflicted emotional distress on the family.

Whitfield’s parents are seeking monetary damages in the case, according to the lawsuit which was filed Wednesday in Marion Superior Court. According to the suit, Whitfield’s parents sent a tort claim to the city notifying them of their intent to file a suit and it was denied.

The lawsuit comes roughly a year and a half after Whitfield died in police custody. In the early morning hours of April 25, five Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers and a recruit trainee were called to the family’s home because Whitfield III was experiencing a mental health crisis. During the encounter, police tased and handcuffed him naked and face down on the ground, where he became unresponsive. He died shortly after arriving at a hospital.

The results of an autopsy for Whitfield determined his death was a homicide and further ruled he died from heart failure while under law enforcement restraint.

Gladys and Herman Whitfield Jr., his parents, said in the lawsuit that they watched “in anguish” as their son was “needlessly killed.”

“Mr. Whitfield needed professional mental health care, not the use of excessive force,” the suit states.

The latest lawsuit is the family’s second litigation attempt in their son’s death. The Whitfield family filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit in June 2022 in their son's death. The case remains pending.

A grand jury later indicted two of the officers who responded that morning on involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide and a number of battery charges.

When asked about the lawsuit, the city’s Office of Corporation Counsel declined to comment, saying they don’t speak on pending litigation “out of respect for the judicial process.”

