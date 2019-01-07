Itchy. Scratchy. Squishy.

These are the names of just a few of the hermit crabs Sarah Porter has given a new life.

It started with a Craigslist ad. A young woman going off to college could no longer care for her hermit crabs. When animal-lover Porter saw the ad, she felt compelled to help. She had no idea she would end up with a 55-gallon tank full of crustaceans from across the New York tri-state area.

"I think in the big scheme of things it may look kind of silly. They’re just these little hermit crabs, but honestly it feels good to know that they’re comfortable and happy as a crab can be, and I think all animals deserve that," says Porter.

Porter has rescued about 30 crabs, from crabs abandoned on the Jersey Shore to crabs unwisely given as gifts at a holiday party. Many people do not realize the needs of hermit crabs and quickly discover they cannot properly care for them.

"Even though they live on land and not in the ocean, they have gills like marine crabs, like fish, and they need a very wet environment to breathe. And unfortunately most pet stores, they don’t give them the correct information, and they don’t sell them correctly. So a lot of times they’re in little wire cages, and they don’t have high humidity. Most hermit crabs you see are slowly suffocating to death," explains Porter.

Native to the tropics and the Caribbean, Porter has no way to release them into the wild. So she created the next best thing: a crabitat.

Her tank replicates a beach, giving the hermit crabs the right amount of humidity, sand and shells to thrive. Porter makes sure they are well-fed and cared for, and she's always ready to rush to the rescue of the next crab in need.

"They deserve to be comfortable and well-fed and have the environment that nature designed for them. So even if this isn't a tropical beach it’s as close as we can get them there," says Porter.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hermit crab rescuer saves crustaceans in desperate need of help