Hermitage man sees Hanukkah as a quest for peace

Dec. 8—HERMITAGE — As with many members of the Jewish faith, Michael Wiseman's Hanukkah celebration will be muted this year.

On Oct. 7, Hamas, the Palestinian militant group, invaded Israel resulting in a still ongoing counterattack in Gaza where Hamas is based. Over 200 Israelis and those of other nationalities were kidnapped with 1,200 people killed in Hamas' incursion into Israel, Israeli leaders said.

More than 16,000 Palestinians have been killed since then and 42,000 wounded, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

"Every day I pray for peace," Wiseman said.

The bitter fighting has stirred anti-Semitism in America, which Wiseman has personally seen. On a recent trip to Pittsburgh he saw seveal onlookers heckle a group of Hasidic Jews crossing a street.

"They shouted, 'Get out of here you crazy Jews,'" he said.

Over the years, attacks against Muslims in America also have climbed, he notes.

"I just wish we could get rid of all this hatred," Wiseman said.

He sees the only path to peace is a two-state solution — where Hamas and Israel both recognize the other's right to exist as a nation in defined boundaries.

"Unfortunately, I think this fighting is going to go on for a long time," he said.

But Wiseman has found solace in his religion.

"It's given me strength — to know that things will get better," he said.

Hanukkah is the Hebrew word for "dedication." It's an eight-day Jewish holiday — also known as the Festival of Lights — that began Thursday.

The celebration in particular commemorates the re-dedication of the Second Temple of Jerusalem in 164 B.C. after Jews gained independence after the triumph of rebels led by the priest Judah Maccabee over the Greek Seleucid empire. During the re-dedication ceremony, the priests could find enough untainted oil to fuel the temple's light for only one day, but the lights miraculously shone for eight days, leading to the holiday's eight-day celebration.

Candles on a menorah, a special candle holder, are lighted each day of the holiday.

This celebration involves prayers being read out loud and candles lighted in homes or elsewhere with a single individual or large gatherings.

"Gifts can be exchanged among everyone like Christmas, but it's mostly meant for children," Wiseman said.

In his prayers, he said he seeks another exchange of gifts.

"We all need to see that the true path to peace must come from both sides," Wiseman said.