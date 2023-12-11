Hermitage man sought after escape from Erie hospital

Dec. 11—ERIE, Pa. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Hermitage man who, as an inmate in Mercer County Jail, walked out on a medical furlough leave.

Jail Warden Mac McDuffie said corrections officers took Alex Rabold, 31, to UPMC Hamot in Erie Friday on a medical furlough order from a county Common Pleas judge.

When an inmate is finished with treatment on a medical furlough, McDuffie said they would normally be picked up by officers and taken back to the jail. Rabold walked out on treatment Saturday.

Rabold was charged Monday with escape.

McDuffie said Rabold does not have a violent history. If he were a danger to others, the judge would not have ordered the medical furlough, McDuffie said.

Rabold was in Mercer County Jail awaiting preliminary hearings in the Sharon and Farrell district courts on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, obstructing the administration of law and receiving stolen property.

"He didn't return on a furlough," McDuffie said. "He is technically by law an escaped inmate because he didn't follow the furlough order."

McDuffie said the warrant issued is sent out across the state and country, but the jail and state police do not immediately go after Rabold.

"If local authorities come across him they'll apprehend and bring him back to the facility," McDuffie said.

