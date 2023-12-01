Hermitage police looking for information to solve 2015 cold case homicide

Hermitage police are asking the public for information that would help solve a homicide that happened eight years ago.

According to Hermitage police, Ralph Kenneth Lloyd was shot while walking in the 800 block of North Water Avenue at 1:08 a.m. on Dec. 1, 2015.

Lloyd died in surgery several hours later, according to police.

Police said Lloyd had walked to the Hermitage neighborhood of Patagonia, where he lived, from Sharon that night.

A witness near the scene of the shooting told police there was an argument followed by gunshots.

Lloyd was a former truck driver from South Carolina, and worked at the Sharon McDonald’s at the time of his death.

Any persons with information regarding these incident are asked to contact the Hermitage Police Investigation Unit, 724-983-6782 or 24/7 Dispatch 724-662-6110 or, if you have information on this crime, any serious crime, or wanted person, call the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Teen boy arrested in connection to deadly shooting at apartment building in Munhall Westmoreland County man charged after infant hospitalized with broken bones, severe bruising Social media threat toward Pittsburgh school leads to 2 arrests, 4 guns recovered VIDEO: ‘It was a miracle I lived’: Restaurant owner shot in crime spree speaks out after man sentenced DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts