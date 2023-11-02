Hermon man dies of injuries following fight in DeKalb Junction

Nov. 2—DEKALB JUNCTION — New York State Police are investigating a death that resulted from a fight in the hamlet on Oct. 29.

According to a state police report, troopers were called to Wells Street at about 4 a.m. on Oct. 29 to investigate a report of a disorderly subject.

They found Joshua A. Guzman, 21, Hermon, who had head injuries he received in a fight.

Guzman was taken to Gouverneur Hospital and then taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, where he was initially listed in critical condition.

Police reported Thursday that Guzman died from his injuries on Monday.

The Onondaga County Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy on Tuesday.

State police and the St. Lawrence County District Attorney's Office are still investigating the incident.

State police distributed cards to DeKalb Junction residents, asking them to examine their surveillance cameras.

"Given that this is an ongoing investigation I'm not going to discuss specific details of what we have learned to protect the integrity of the investigation," St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua said in an email. "There will be additional information released in the coming days. Our focus right now is making sure that a complete and thorough investigation is done and I am comfortable saying there is no danger to the general public."