Hernández man accused in kidnapping, rape now charged in October slaying

Feb. 22—A murder charge against a Hernández man recently was dropped as the Rio Arriba County Sheriff's Office turned its focus on a different suspect in the Oct. 17 shooting death of Elmer Sanchez Jr.

Court documents say Sanchez was fatally shot during an argument with two neighbors in the mobile home park where he lived in the small community of Hernández, just north of Española. Sanchez believed 22-year-old Kevin Martinez — the grandson of the property's landlord — had wounded his dog with a gunshot.

Jerrid Maestas, 28, initially was charged with first-degree murder.

Maestas still faces counts of tampering with evidence and being a felon in possession of a firearm, a criminal complaint says, but he is no longer suspected of murder. Instead, Martinez is charged with killing Sanchez, a crime he is accused of committing while living with his grandmother at the mobile home park under house arrest.

Martinez, who had not been arrested as of Wednesday afternoon, is a suspect in a violent kidnapping in May 2020. He is accused of abducting a teen girl and raping her several times "over a nearly two week period," and faces nearly two dozen felony counts in the case, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court.

He also faces counts filed earlier this week in a burglary at Northern New Mexico College in El Rito, another arrest warrant affidavit says.

Sheriff's deputies investigating the theft of a catalytic converter Saturday in the El Rito area around the same time as the college burglary conducted a traffic stop on Martinez and found he was driving a car with a license plate for another vehicle, had a suspended license and had no insurance or registration for the car, the affidavit says.

The sheriff's sergeant and deputy let him go, taking him at his word when he said he hadn't been involved in any thefts.

Still, sheriff's Maj. Lorenzo Aguilar is optimistic the agency will arrest Martinez soon.

"I don't think it's going to be difficult for us to find him," Aguilar said. "I know the guys had a run-in with him over the weekend on a burglary case. I don't foresee any ... difficulty locating him."

The fatal shooting

An arrest warrant affidavit for Jerrid Maestas, filed the day after Sanchez's slaying, said neighbors in the mobile home park saw Martinez brandish a rifle during the shooting.

Martinez was temporarily detained, but he faced no charges in the incident until this week.

Investigators spoke with Maestas after a court hearing in Tierra Amarilla in November, and he told them he had made a deal with Martinez's grandmother, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed Tuesday against Martinez. Maestas said he agreed not tell law enforcement Martinez was present during the shooting if the landlord didn't tell them Maestas had a gun.

Maestas' girlfriend told investigators the incident began when Maestas was driving her and their daughter to their home in the park, the affidavit says. The family was behind a bus that turned on its blinkers and slowed to nearly a stop. When Maestas passed the bus, the woman said, she heard people yelling at her boyfriend. Maestas got angry, she said. He got out of the car and yelled back at the group in the bus, but eventually continued on toward their home.

As Maestas got out of the car to open the gate to their driveway, she told investigators, the bus passed by and someone inside taunted Maestas.

He ran toward the bus, which was parked near Sanchez's home, the woman said. Martinez also came out and joined the commotion, telling Maestas " 'I got your back' or words similar to those," the affidavit states.

The woman said she waited in the back of the Nissan with her daughter while Martinez, Maestas and Sanchez's father, Elmer Sanchez Sr., continued arguing. She got out to try to convince Maestas to get back in their car, and then she heard a gunshot from Sanchez Sr.'s direction, she told investigators. She ran back to the car.

Maestas also went back to the car and asked the woman to give him his gun, according to the affidavit. When he reached in to grab the firearm, she told investigators, she saw Martinez fire a rifle toward the Sanchezes and she heard someone say "I've been hit."

The woman said she later asked Martinez's grandmother why she had told police Maestas shot Sanchez Jr.

The landlord replied, "I couldn't tell them it was Kevin because they would have arrested him, so I told them it was Jerrid," the affidavit says.

Maestas provided a similar account, according to the affidavit, and said Martinez had "what seemed to be a .22 caliber rifle" during the argument.

The victim's father told investigators the incident had begun hours before the shooting, when his son's girlfriend had called the family to let them know someone had shot their dog. Sanchez Sr. said he and several family members went to his son's home in the bus, and he "put the dog down" with a .38-caliber revolver. He then went to the landlord's home to confront Martinez, whom he believed was responsible for wounding the dog, he said.

He warned Martinez he would beat him up if something like that ever happened again, Sanchez Sr. told investigators, adding a neighbor "saw the boy shoot the dog."

Sanchez Sr. initially denied having a gun during the altercation, but later admitted to firing his revolver after his son had been shot, according to the affidavit.

During an interview with investigators Jan. 8, Martinez denied shooting Sanchez Jr.'s dog and said he had no involvement in Sanchez Jr.'s death, the affidavit says.

Investigators noted Martinez was visibly nervous during the interview, and his were hands shaking.

The state Office of the Medical Investigator found a small-caliber bullet in Sanchez Jr.'s body weeks after the shooting. It was "smaller and lighter" than one that would have been fired by Maestas' gun, the affidavit states.

Aguilar said he wasn't certain whether Martinez's grandmother or Sanchez Sr. would be charged for their roles in the altercation that led to Sanchez Jr.'s death.

"I'm not really too sure. I know the focus was Kevin at this point," Aguilar said. "This case is still continuing to unfold."

The rape case

Martinez faces six counts of first-degree criminal sexual penetration, 10 counts of second-degree criminal sexual penetration, two counts of child abuse, two counts of bribing a witness, two counts of interfering with communications and one count of first-degree kidnapping in the 2020 rape case, court documents show.

An affidavit says he is suspected of taking the 14-year-old girl to his home against her will, withholding her cellphone and abusing her for nearly two weeks as he held her captive. The girl eventually got ahold of her phone and called for help before escaping on foot, the affidavit says.

Martinez is accused of chasing her as she fled.

According to the affidavit, the girl became pregnant as a result of being raped by Martinez.

State District Judge Jason Lidyard denied prosecutors' request to have Martinez jailed until his trial during a hearing in October 2020, according to online court records. Instead, the judge ordered Martinez held under house arrest at his grandmother's home on County Road 1 in Hernández.

The campus burglary

An affidavit for Martinez's arrest warrant on charges tied to the burglary at the Northern campus in El Rito was filed Monday in Magistrate Court. He faces counts of non-residential burglary, criminal damage to property and possession of burglary tools.

Sheriff's deputies were alerted of a burglary at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the college's facilities shop, according to the affidavit. At the same time, sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a man stealing a catalytic converter from a residence.

Deputies stopped a 1997 Nissan Sentra that matched the description of the one seen fleeing with the converter, the affidavit says. After determining Martinez's license plate belonged to another vehicle, they asked him and his female passenger to get out of the car.

The deputies conducted a field sobriety test on Martinez, who claimed he did not commit any thefts that morning, the affidavit says.

They advised him he had a suspended license, no insurance and no registration for the vehicle but then allowed Martinez and his passenger to leave.

Deputies later discovered the description of the vehicle used in the college campus burglary also matched the car Martinez had been driving.

Surveillance video confirmed Martinez was responsible for burglarizing the facilities shop, the affidavit says.