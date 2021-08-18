Hernández man accused of raping child

Aug. 18—A Hernández man faces criminal charges after he was accused of raping a 13-year-old girl multiple times over a two-month period.

The girl's mother found 34-year-old Andrew Trujillo on top of her the morning of Aug. 6 at her home and called police, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court. New Mexico State Police arrived at the home in Hernández and questioned both the girl and Trujillo.

Trujillo told officers he and the girl had been "dating" for a few months and the relationship was sexual, the affidavit said, adding Trujillo admitted he knew what he was doing was wrong.

The girl told officers during a safe house interview she had multiple "sexual encounters" with Trujillo. Investigators determined the girl had been "coached and groomed" by Trujillo, the affidavit said.

Trujillo was arrested and charged with six counts of criminal sexual penetration of a child under 13. He was booked into the Rio Arriba County jail, where he is being held without bond.