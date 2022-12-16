Hernández man charged with leaving scene of deadly 2018 crash

Dec. 16—The First Judicial District Attorney's Office filed criminal charges this week against a Rio Arriba County man accused of leaving the scene of an August 2018 crash that claimed the life of an Española woman.

Deputy District Attorney Kent Wahlquist filed a criminal complaint Monday charging David Rudy Garcia Jr., 37, of Hernández with leaving the scene of an accident involving great bodily harm or death, a fourth-degree felony punishable by up to 18 months of incarceration and a $5,000 fine.

Garcia contacted the Rio Arriba County Sheriff's Office the day after the body of 26-year-old Davina Archuleta was found near a Family Dollar store on U.S. 84/285 in Hernández, saying he'd stopped his vehicle after striking what he believed to be a large animal but could not see what he'd hit and "assumed it was a deer" according to a previous report in The New Mexican.

Garcia had been cooperative and provided investigators access to his Jeep, which showed "damage consistent with evidence recovered at the scene."

"At this time there is no indication that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash," sheriff's office Maj. Randy Sanches said at the time.

Attempts to reach Garcia for comment were unsuccessful Thursday.

It's unclear what prompted the District Attorney's Office to file the charges now, more than four years after the crash.

"There are many factors that go in to charging," spokeswoman JoHanna Cox wrote in an email Tuesday. "Some investigations may take time to complete before we are able to present them to a court. This is likely one of those situations."

Sheriff Billy Merrifield said Thursday he would have to do some research before he could comment on whether anything had changed about the case in the last four years.