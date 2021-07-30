Hernando County deputies searching for witness in homicide trial

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a witness in a homicide trial who left the 5th Circuit Court Tuesday before being called to testify, deputies said.

George Max Badillo, 29, arrived for the beginning of Isaac Troy Lemons’ homicide trial. Circuit Court Chief Judge Daniel Merrit Jr. issues an order to take Badillo into custody, deputies said.

Badillo will be placed in jail without bond once he is located until he testifies in court, deputies said. The trial date was pushed back to Aug. 2 to allow deputies to search for Badillo.

Hernando deputies ask the public to call 352-754-6830 with any information on his whereabouts.

