Hernando County Fire Rescue captain faces sex battery charge

A Hernando County Fire Rescue chief has been arrested on a sexual battery charge, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Hirchak, 40, was arrested Wednesday. He was released from the Pasco County jail on April 22 on $10,000 bail.

Hirchak has worked for Hernando County Fire Rescue since 2003. At the time of his arrest, he was a captain paramedic, said Kasey Kupcik, a spokesperson for Hernando County. He was placed on unpaid suspension immediately after his arrest.

Hirchak’s mugshot was not available because of a law that protects some identifying information from law enforcement officers and other public safety officials.