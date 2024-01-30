Hernando County Hawks return with high expectations in second season
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde give their thoughts on the news of Jim Harbaugh leaving Michigan to coach the Los Angeles Chargers.
After "Selfish" songs duel on the charts, Britney Spears publicly apologizes to Justin Timberlake.
Tyrrell Hatton is reportedly headed to LIV Golf, the Saudi-funded breakaway league, leaving the PGA Tour behind.
Four months after Peter Mullins' death, the Mullin Automotive Museum is closing for good, having displaying amazing vehicles built from 1986 to 1941.
Commercial EV startup Arrival is being removed from the Nasdaq stock exchange as it speeds toward dissolution. The company, which went public after merging with a special purpose acquisition company, announced Monday morning that the Nasdaq will suspend trading of Arrival shares January 30, followed by a formal delisting. Nasdaq is taking the action after Arrival was late in posting financial results and failed to file a remediation plan with the exchange.
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was pulled offline an hour after launch due to a bug that completes the entire story as soon as you start playing. Rocksteady is performing maintenance on the servers to fix the issue.
'I don't see hair anywhere,' said a reviewer with multiple dogs — save a bundle on this beast while you can.
A year and a half after announcing its intention to acquire iRobot, Amazon’s deal is officially dead. All parties involved anticipated some level of regulatory scrutiny, but after a few decades of tech company consolidation, few expected this much friction. This morning’s news also finds iRobot laying off 350 people -- amounting to nearly one-third of its total headcount -- as longtime CEO Colin Angle steps down.
The fan-made racing game Bloodborne Kart was set to be released on January 31, but Lilith Walther, the developer behind the project, says the team will have to make some changes after hearing from Sony. It'll lose the Bloodborne branding, among other things.
Here's what to know about eating snow, ordering a Double Big Mac and more.
The stories you need to start your day: How Trump might derail immigration talks, Justin Timberlake’s new single and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
A planned live-action TV series based on Final Fantasy 14 is no longer happening. "The size and scale needed to do it right proved too much for anyone to want to risk," one of the creatives involved said.
Less than three hours after beginning deliberation, the jury in the second defamation case brought by columnist E. Jean Carroll against former President Donald Trump issues a verdict ordering him to pay her $83.3 million in damages for his defamatory statements regarding his sexual assault of Carroll in 1996.
New rental apartments are expected to continue to boost inventory and bring down prices, offering relief to America's renters.
The raft of iOS changes Apple dropped in the European Union yesterday, as it prepares for enforcement of the bloc's Digital Markets Act (DMA) to kick in March 7, include some big developments around browsers that look set to shake up a pretty stale market. The goal for the EU regulation is exactly that: To force digital markets that are dominated by a handful of powerful intermediaries, which the DMA calls "gatekeepers", to be more open and welcoming to competition. Apple is one of six designated gatekeepers, with its iOS App Store and Safari browser listed as "core platform services" under the regulation -- meaning Apple is subject to set of obligations and restrictions on how it can operate these services.
Smooth out lumps and bumps without feeling constricted: 'It feels comfortable and airy. I actually slept in it.'
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine discuss the NBA coaching changes in Milwaukee and DC, discuss Team USA, reveal Dan’s All-Star selections and more.
Jon Stewart is back (one night a week) on 'The Daily Show.' Here's how you can tune in.
"Reality shifting" has become increasingly popular on TikTok, and so-called shifters claim that they are able to visit alternate realities.
Welcome to TechCrunch Crypto, formerly known as Chain Reaction. Hello, and welcome back to the second edition of the new and improved TechCrunch Crypto newsletter. As previously mentioned, alongside our regularly scheduled news bits, I’ll be adding some fresh recurring segments and features — so if you do (or don’t) like what you see, let me know at jacquelyn@techcrunch.com.