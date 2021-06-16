Hernando County inmate dies in custody six months after arrest

SPRING HILL — A 50-year-old inmate died Tuesday night at the county detention center from a medical condition, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

Another inmate at the center alerted officials just before 11 p.m. Tuesday that Robert William Bailey was unresponsive, deputies said. A medical team was called and CPR was performed by nearby officers, nurses and another inmate.

Those efforts were unsuccessful. Bailey was pronounced dead at 12:40 a.m. at Bayfront Health Brooksville, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Bailey had been incarcerated for six months on a charge of unlawful possession of personal identification. He was arrested on Jan. 7 for possessing more than five personal IDs, records show, but had not been convicted yet.

The Sheriff’s Office did not elaborate on Bailey’s cause of death besides saying it was from a “medical condition.”