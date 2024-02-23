Man, 89, killed wife by smothering her, Hernando County deputies say

An 89-year-old man was arrested after deputies say he confessed to smothering his wife until she stopped breathing last month.

On Jan. 18, deputies responded to a report of a dead woman at a home on the 3900 block of Basinger Street in Dade City, according to a news release from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office. During the investigation, family members told detectives that the woman’s husband, Robert Duhrkopf, had made statements that led them to believe he was responsible for his wife’s death, the news release states.

In an interview with detectives, Duhrkopf admitted to smothering his wife until she stopped breathing, according to the news release.

“Based on Duhrkopf’s statement, detectives consulted the State’s Attorney’s Office regarding the appropriate charges, and he was subsequently placed under arrest for Aggravated Manslaughter of an Elderly Person,” the news release states.

Jail records show Duhrkopf was booked at the Hernando County Detention Center on Wednesday and was being held without bond. Court records show he has hired a lawyer, who has entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.