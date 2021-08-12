Hernando deputies: 2 arrested, 2 sought after narcotics, 22 guns found in home

A man and woman were arrested in Brooksville on Thursday morning after a monthslong investigation and the discovery of 441 grams of methamphetamine, 260 grams of marijuana and 22 guns at their residence, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

Marcie Smith, 46, and Ricky Goyner, 40, were arrested at 17190 Jennifer Lane in Brooksville after a search warrant was executed at the home, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Inside the house, deputies said they found 441.4 grams of methamphetamine, 260.6 grams of marijuana, trace amounts of fentanyl, 13 THC cartridges, 80 pills of undescribed controlled substances, 22 firearms and $4,017.

Smith and Goyner both were arrested at the scene and face charges of armed trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a structure for sale of controlled substance, possession of fentanyl, possession of hashish, possession of marijuana over 20 grams and possession of paraphernalia.

They are both being held at the Hernando County Detention Center with bail set at $191,000, deputies said.

The Sheriff’s Office says two suspects remain at large — Brook Thompson, 38, and Michael Mulkey, 48 — and deputies are asking the public for help locating them.

Thompson is facing charges of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of a structure/conveyance for sale of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and unlawful use of a two-way communication device, deputies said.

Mulkey is facing three counts of tracking in methamphetamine, three counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of a structure/conveyance for sale of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and three counts of unlawful use of a two-way communication device, the Sheriff’s Office said.