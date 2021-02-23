Hernando deputies investigate case with ‘obvious signs of homicidal violence’

Detectives are investigating a homicide in Hernando County that they learned about late Monday night.

Just before 10:30 p.m., Hernando sheriff’s deputies were summoned to a residence on Greenbrier Court in Spring Hill. They were told that a “dead body” was located there, a news release states. They arrived to find three people inside.

Deputies were escorted through the home, where they found a male dead from “obvious signs of homicidal violence,” the release states.

Deputies placed a suspect under arrest, but the sheriff’s office hasn’t released any more detail about that person.

“There is no known threat to the community,” the news release states. “The suspect and the victim were known to each other.”

The sheriff’s office did not release the names of any of the people involved.