Hernando deputies search for boy, 2, missing from Brooksville home

A 2-year-old boy has gone missing in Hernando County and deputies were searching for him on Thursday afternoon.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the boy is believed to have left a home in the area of Cheever Road and Yontz Road while his parent was asleep. He had been missing for about an hour, the sheriff’s office said. That area is northern Brooksville.

Sheriff’s officials identified the boy as JJ, but did not release a full name. They did release a photo of him. He was last seen wearing a gray Batman shirt and dark gray pants. He has blond hair.

“Residents in the general area are asked to check around the outside of their properties to see if this little fellow is out there,” the sheriff’s said in a news release. “Please call 9-1-1 if you spot the toddler.”