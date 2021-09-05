Hernando detective, 54, died after contracting COVID-19

Detective Tommy Breedlove with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office passed away after he was hospitalized with COVID-19.

Breedlove, 54, died Saturday, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He worked in major case investigations and was in charge of the agency’s sexual offender/sexual predator monitoring program since 2006. He “worked tirelessly” tracking and monitoring sexual offenders and predators who moved in and out the county, according to Sheriff Al Nienhuis.

“He was relentless as it pertained to protecting children and punishing those who dared to harm them,” read a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

It is unclear if Breedlove was vaccinated against COVID-19.

Breedlove began his career in law enforcement at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in the Florida Keys in 1988. He joined the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office in 1998 in the patrol division. He was promoted to detective in 2002.

He was the father of seven children, ages 12 to 22, with his wife, Breena. Breedlove was an active member of the Eden Baptist Church in Lake Lindsey where he was the head of security and a Sunday school teacher for adults.

“He helped mold the next generation of law enforcement professionals by being a long time and well-respected instructor at a local law enforcement academy,” read the Sheriff’s Office statement.

The Sheriff’s Office is planning a line of duty death funeral service and more information will be released at a later time.

