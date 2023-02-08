Hernando High student, 17, killed in Brooksville shooting, school officials say

A 17-year-old Hernando High School junior was fatally shot in Brooksville on Tuesday, school officials said.

Isabella Angelina Scavelli was fatally shot Tuesday night, according to a statement from the Hernando County School District.

Deputies responded to the area of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Hazel Avenue in South Brooksville after receiving a report of two people who had been shot, according to a Hernando County Sheriff’s Office new release issued early Wednesday. Deputies found two people who had been shot. Both were taken to local hospitals.

The “unknown suspect” in the shooting had left the area by the time deputies arrived, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office has not released any other details on the shooting.

The school district statement released Wednesday said Hernando High “is a campus in mourning.”

“Isabella was part of the HHS tennis team and Student Government,” the statement said. “She is described by her teachers as an energetic, kind and a joyful student. Grief counselors and therapy dogs are on campus and will remain available to students and staff for as long as they need.”