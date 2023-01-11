Hernando High student detained after bringing airsoft gun to school, officials say

A Hernando High School student was detained after bringing an airsoft pistol to school Wednesday, officials said.

Administrators took “immediate action” when they were told that a student on campus had an airsoft pistol, which was replicated to look like a Glock handgun with rubber pellets, according to school officials and police.

School administrators along with a Hernando Police Department school resource officer confiscated the airsoft pistol.

The student is expected to face disciplinary action at the school along with possible “criminal implications” through HPD, school officials said.

Police said that the student did not use the airsoft pistol on campus.

A message to parents about the incident was sent about 12:40 p.m. Wednesday.

“The safety of our students and staff is our top priority,” an assistant to DeSoto County Schools Superintendent Cory Uselton said in a statement.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:



