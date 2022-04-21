Hernando jail inmate dies, Sheriff’s Office says

An inmate at the Hernando County Detention Center has died, according to authorities.

The man was in the medical ward when deputies noticed he was unresponsive around 2:30 p.m. April 15, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Wednesday.

The man was in cardiac arrest, the Sheriff’s Office said, and medical staff and deputies provided CPR until Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services arrived.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he died, the release said.

The Sheriff’s Office did not provide the man’s name.

The man’s next-of-kin has been notified, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details are available at this time.