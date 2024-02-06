Hernando sheriff: ‘1,000-pound’ military bomb found at construction site

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after construction workers found a “1,000-pound” inert military bomb near Brooksville-Tampa Bay Regional Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

The bomb was reported shortly before 3 p.m. by construction workers at the northeast corner of the airport near Helicopter Drive, where Wilton Simpson Technical College is being built, Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis said in a video posted on Facebook.

“They found what was believed to be a World War II era, 1,000-pound bomb,” Nienhuis said in the video.

Nienhuis said deputies evacuated the area within a half-mile radius of where the bomb was found.

In an update posted to Facebook around 6 p.m. Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said a bomb team from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office determined the bomb was inert. The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office described it as “M-65 ordnance” and said a team from MacDill Air Force Base would help dispose of it.

As of Tuesday afternoon, deputies had closed Spring Hill Drive between U.S. 41 (Broad Street) and California Street, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

