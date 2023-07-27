Hernando sheriff to announce arrest in Jennifer Odom case

Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis is expected to announce an arrest in the case of Jennifer Odom, who three decades ago was found dead in a Hernando County orange grove at the age of 12.

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a news release Thursday that in a 10 a.m. news conference, Nienhuis will “provide details and arrest information on the Jennifer Odom cold case Homicide investigation.”

On Friday, Feb. 19, 1993, Jennifer stepped off her school bus around 3 p.m., waved goodbye to friends and started walking the 200 yards to her home in rural Pasco County. Children on the bus reported they saw a faded blue pickup truck slowly following Jennifer as she walked home. Jennifer never made it to her door.

Six days after she disappeared, detectives located Jennifer’s body — naked, facedown and severely decomposed in a Hernando County orange grove.

Since then, investigators have amassed some 1,000 pieces of evidence, taken thousands of tips, done hundreds of interviews and clocked tens of thousands of hours to determine who killed the girl. Meantime, Jennifer’s mother Renee Converse and other family members have tried to have faith that the case would eventually be solved.

“I think they would have done anything in the world to have solved this case,” Converse told the Tampa Bay Times in 2018, 25 years after her daughter’s body was found.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.