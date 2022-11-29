‘My Hero Academia’ theme song creator arrested for assaulting girlfriend

Tokyo Metropolitan Police arrested singer-songwriter Kiro Akiyama on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend.

The 26-year-old, whose real name is Yuya Arai, allegedly caused bodily harm to his girlfriend, who is in her 20s, when he pulled her hair among other actions at his Shibuya apartment at around midnight on Nov. 23.

According to authorities, Arai admitted to the allegations. The incident is currently under investigation.

The Japanese musician started his music career on YouTube. He is best known for writing and performing the ending theme song “Sketch” for the currently airing sixth season of the “My Hero Academia” anime and the opening theme song “Identity” to Season 2 of the anime “The Promised Neverland."

On the singer’s website, Sony Music Labels Inc. posted a statement apologizing and expressing their deepest sympathy for the victim.

Featured Image via 秋山黄色

