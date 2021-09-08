HERO Act: New COVID safety standards, mask rules coming for NY employers

David Robinson, New York State Team
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Employers in New York will soon be required to follow new COVID-19 safety standards, including mandatory mask wearing for many workers, under a newly enacted state law.

Gov. Kathy Hocul’s administration this week designated COVID-19 a highly contagious communicable disease that presents a serious risk of harm to the public health under the law approved in May, commonly called the NY HERO Act.

Some labor unions had recently urged Hochul to take the action, which was necessary for the law to take effect after languishing for months under former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration. The law requires employers to implement workplace safety plans seeking to limit the spread of airborne infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

Some of the new worker safety policies could span everything from mask wearing regardless of vaccination status to manufacturers slowing production to reduce worker interactions and retailers banning merchandise returns, state records show.

Mariano Gil, Manuel Ruiz, Jendelson Feliz, and William Rosario carry their take-out lunch back to work in Yonkers, N.Y., on March 23, 2020. The four work for Y & Y Realty Group, which provided them with masks and gloves to help protect them from being exposed to Covid-19. They said that they were spending their days making emergency service calls to tenants.

The new safety plans are expected to vary based on the industry and severity of COVID-19 risks and outbreaks faced by specific employers, state records show.

The law excludes state government and its affiliated contractors, as well as public authorities and any other governmental agency, from its requirement to follow the new safety standards, state records show. Instead, public entities have to follow similar rules laid out in a separate law passed in 2020.

Related story: COVID, vaccine misinformation spread by hundreds of websites, analysis finds

“While we continue to increase our vaccination numbers, the fight against the delta variant is not over, and we have to do everything we can to protect our workers," Hochul said in a statement Monday.

Her comments came following a 10.5% increase in weekly infections in New York linked to the highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant, with 34,701 new cases reported for the week ending Sunday.

"This designation will ensure protections are in place to keep our workers safe and support our efforts to combat the virus and promote health and safety," she added.

The new law also provides anti-retaliation protections for employees, including those who report unsafe working conditions or refuse to work due to unreasonable COVID-19 risks in violation of the measure.

What the NY HERO Act requires of employers

Some of the 160 packages of personal protection equipment donated to the Clarkstown Police Department and local Ambulance Corps on April 17, 2020.

Under the NY HERO Act, the Department of Labor released a series of minimum and advanced COVID-19 safety standard recommendations for employers to follow.

Businesses can follow the industry-specific safety plan templates or devise their own plans that meet or exceed the minimum standards, according to the Labor Department.

'Don't wait, vaccinate!': Thousands of texts, then silence. How GOP pressure halted COVID-19 outreach to teens in Tennessee.

Among the minimum safety plan rules:

  • A “stay at home policy” that acknowledges if a worker develops infectious-disease symptoms, the employee should not be in the workplace.

  • Employees will wear face coverings throughout the workday “to the greatest extent possible.” Face coverings and physical distancing should be used together “whenever possible.”

  • Employees will be screened for symptoms of the infectious disease at the beginning of their shift.

  • Special accommodations must be provided to some employees who due to age, underlying health condition or other factors may be at increased risk of severe illness if infected.

Some of the advanced safety plan recommendations include installing better air filter and ultraviolet light disinfection systems.

And employers may provide and require use of personal protective equipment, such as eye protection, face shields, respirators and gloves that protect the wearer from infection, state records show.

What businesses, unions say about NY HERO Act

New York Governor Kathy Hochul speaks to the media during her swearing in ceremony at the New York State Capitol in Albany, New York on August 24, 2021. - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo handed over the reins of the nation's fourth most populous state to Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, a fellow Democrat who will become New York's first ever female governor.

Last month, two dozen business and advocacy groups representing restaurants and construction companies, as well as hospitality and other industries, released a letter urging Hochul against implementing the NY HERO Act.

The groups noted the measures would “pose yet another burden on New York’s struggling small businesses.”

“Implementing these enforceable standards that just went into effect would put a target on the backs of small businesses for predatory lawsuits," the letter added.

The law allows workers to sue employers for violations of safety standards of up to $20,000 per violation. But there is a 30 day "cure period" before any litigation could start to allow employers time to implement plans.

Tom Stebbins, executive director of Lawsuit Reform Alliance of New York, which signed the letter, on Tuesday described the exclusion of state government from the law as a troubling caveat.

“If this law was so great, why don’t they apply it to themselves?” he asked. “They don’t want trial lawyers to come after them while they’re throwing small businesses to the wolves.”

While few COVID-related lawsuits have been filed against employers in New York so far, Stebbins asserted the new law expands COVID liability for many businesses.

“We expect to see a massive increase in litigation once this is enacted,” he said, comparing it to the flood of lawsuits that followed the Child Victims Act in 2019.

In response to questions about the issue, the state Department of Labor issued a statement late Tuesday asserting the Hochul administration is taking actions to protect public and private workers due to the current COVID-19 surge.

More: Ohio judge rules hospital cannot be forced to give ivermectin to COVID patient

Greg Biryla, director of National Federation of Independent Business in New York, said Tuesday the new law contained "a litany of potential new mandates, costs, compliance requirements, and punitive fines that small businesses are in no position to absorb."

"Small businesses are contending with escalating inflation and unemployment insurance taxes, supply chain issues, and a historically difficult time finding workers," he added in a statement, noting most federal pandemic relief aid is on longer accessible.

Meanwhile, many labor unions praised Hochul for taking the overdue step of implementing a law that establishes crucial COVID-19 safety standards, which were missing during prior pandemic peaks.

"As the pandemic has highlighted yet again, workplace safety must be prioritized,” Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union President Stuart Appelbaum said in a statement.

“No worker should be forced to sacrifice their health and safety in order to earn a living,” he added.

New York State Nurses Association President Nancy Hagans noted the nurses' union has "said all along that COVID-19 was a highly contagious airborne disease and that more needed to be done to keep workers safe."

“To truly protect workers, we need more information on aerosol transmission of respiratory viruses," she said in a statement.

"But to date, the conversation has focused on vaccines without a full accounting of other measures than influence transmission rates," she added. "In making this designation, the governor’s office and the health commissioner are clearing the way to providing what workers truly need; additional information.”

Follow David Robinson on Twitter: @DrobinsonLoHud.

This article originally appeared on New York State Team: New COVID safety standards, mask rules for NY employers

