‘Hero’ athlete who was shot by police after disarming gunman files lawsuit

A college athlete who was shot by authorities after he seemingly disarmed a gunman inside a California taqueria is suing the City of San Jose and its police department.

In a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Northern California, K’aun Green accused officers of using excessive force on March 27, when they opened fire as he exited La Victoria Taqueria. Just moments earlier, the 20-year-old college athlete was confronted by a drunk stranger, who demanded that they fight and then punched him in the face. He was then approached by another man, a friend of the first assailant, with a gun.

Chaos broke out inside a Mexican restaurant, but Green was ultimately able to get ahold of the weapon — which was still in his left hand when he walked outside.

According to the lawsuit, officers with San Jose police department unleashed a hail of gunfire without giving him a chance to comply with their orders to drop the firearm. They fired “within mere seconds of arriving on the scene” and did not provide “any sort of reasonable warning.”

“Mr. K’aun Green is a hero! He saved his life and the life of everyone else in that restaurant,” his lawyer, Adanté Pointer said in a statement.

“Sadly, the police poorly responded and overreacted to simply seeing a black man holding a gun which resulted in K’aun paying the price for the police officer’s rash decision with his blood.”

Green was struck in his abdomen, a leg and an arm, according to the suit. Part of his intestines were removed along with multiple pieces of shrapnel.

The violent incident has put Green’s “dream of playing Division I football and being drafted into the National Football League are in jeopardy,” the suit alleged. “He faces a long and uncertain road to regain the life he once enjoyed.”

Green was a three-time high school state football championship quarterback and is currently a student-athlete at Contra Costa College in Pinole.