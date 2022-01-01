Hero Brooklyn nanny who pushed toddler away from oncoming truck dies from her injuries

NEW YORK — A heroic Brooklyn nanny struck by a truck as she pushed a 1-year-old boy she was caring for to safety has died of her injuries, relatives and the child’s family said Saturday.

Arcellie “Celi” Muschamp, 52, died Friday after being in a medically-induced coma since the Dec. 20 crash.

“Sadly, Celi was unable to survive the injuries and she passed away earlier today surrounded by love, comfort and family,” Patrick Mullen, the father of the boy Muschamp was caring for wrote on a GoFundMe post collecting money for the mother of two’s medical care. “My wife and I will forever consider her the guardian angel of our son Rowan, whom she saved through her actions and sacrifice.”

Muschamp, an immigrant from Belize, was struck while pushing a stroller across the intersection of Union Street and Fifth Avenue in Park Slope. Eyewitnesses recounted her fearless act of courage before the truck slammed into her.

She was rushed to the hospital, where she immediately underwent brain surgery.

Muschamp’s brother Tito, who lives in Belize, confirmed his sister’s death on Facebook.

“My lovely sis was just here last month to lay our mom to rest and now she is gone too. Today is another sad day for our family,” he wrote. “You died a hero sis. You will never be forgotten.”

The 68-year-old truck driver remained at the scene after the crash, but no charges were immediately filed.

Muschamp’s daughter believes the motorist should be criminally charged.

“The driver was completely at fault,” Rahzel Muschamp said after the crash. “The driver failed to yield. He wasn’t supposed to make that turn.”

