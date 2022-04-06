'Hero' bus driver subdued man who showed BB gun while refusing to wear mask, union says

A 36-year-old Providence man menacingly displayed a BB gun to the driver of a passenger bus during an argument Friday morning near Collyer Park, the police said.

The driver physically subdued the passenger, Carlos Flores, holding his wrists, and detained him until a police officer arrived, according to a Pawtucket police report.

Neither the driver nor the officer arriving on the scene, with his own gun drawn, knew that the weapon in Flores's waistband was a BB gun, the report says.

The driver told police that Flores pulled up his shirt to display the gun during an argument about his refusal to wear a mask.

Flores had refused to leave the bus, the report says.

The driver then approached the passenger, saw the gun, and then immediately grabbed Flores and pinned him against the side of the bus, the report says, adding that the driver was able to control Flores' hands until police arrived.

He also told other passengers to get off the bus and to call police, it says.

Police Officer Matthew Levasseur went to the scene, which was at the intersection of Main Street and Conant Street, at 8:49 a.m., the report says.

Levasseur's report says he took Flores into custody at gunpoint as Flores yelled that the weapon was a BB gun.

Police later identified the gun as a Gamo GP-20 Combat BB pistol, says the report.

When Flores displayed the gun, says the report, he yelled: "What do you wanna do ... ?" His comment included a racial slur, the report said.

Flores, who lives in an apartment on Broad Street, Providence, is charged with felony assault, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, disorderly conduct, and failure to respond to a summons.

On Wednesday morning, the Amalgamated Transit Union, Local 618-Providence, put out a news release Wednesday identifying the driver as John Lebeau, and describing him as a "hero."

Lebeau has been driving for 16 years, said a spokesman for the local unit, Nick DeCristofaro.

"John and all our members don’t deserve to have their lives threatened while serving our community,” DeCristofaro said in a news release.

Most assaults on public buses result from fare disputes, but a federal mask mandate for public transit has led to a number of attacks on bus drivers, according to the ATU.

“Bus operators aren’t being protected,” said ATU International President John Costa. “After they’ve sacrificed so much during this pandemic to keep our communities moving, their concerns are still not being heard."

