Hero Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman escorts Kamala Harris for inauguration

Rebecca Morin, USA TODAY

Eugene Goodman, the Capitol Police officer who led rioters away from the Senate chamber on Jan. 6, escorted Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at the inauguration Wednesday.

Goodman is the acting deputy Senate sergeant-at-arms, which is why he is escorting Harris.

Goodman went viral earlier this month after a video showed him leading a pro-Trump mob away from the Senate floor during the deadly Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, potentially saving lives.

In the viral video, Goodman pushes a member of the mob, a man wearing a black QAnon shirt later identified as Doug Jensen from Des Moines.

Live inauguration updates: Former presidents introduced at Capitol as Biden, Harris near big moment

As a result, Jensen chased Goodman, who led him and the mob away from the Senate floor. The mob followed him into a group of police in a back corridor outside the Senate. Jensen was later arrested by the FBI on five federal charges.

Legislation has been introduced to award a Congressional Gold Medal for Goodman.

Harris will be sworn in Wednesday by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, and will take her oath on two Bibles. One belongs to Thurgood Marshall, who was the Supreme Court’s first Black justice and a civil rights icon. The other Bible belongs to Regina Shelton, a neighbor and nursery school operator who was like a second mother to Harris and her sister Maya growing up.

Contributing: N'dea Yancey-Bragg and John Bacon

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Eugene Goodman, hero Capitol Police officer, escorts Kamala Harris

