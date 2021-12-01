‘Hero’ college footballer killed trying to disarm Michigan high school shooter

A college footballer has been hailed a “hero” by teammates and members of the community in Oxford Township, Michigan, after his death trying to disarm a school shooter.

Tate Myre, one of three students fatally shot on Tuesday, was reportedly killed while trying to disarm a 15-year-old who authorities said was holding a firearm.

A former teammate of Myer’s on the Oxford High School’s football team, Drake Biggie, was among dozens calling for the stadium to be renamed in the 16-year-old’s honour.

“Tate is not just a hero to his fellow students at Oxford high school but a legend,” the petition on Change.org alleged. It has been signed by 34,000 people.

“His act of bravery should be remembered forever and passed down through generations,” the student said of his teammate. “He put his life in danger to try and help the thousands of other students at Oxford High School.”

Myre was identified at a news briefing on Tuesday as a victim of the Oxford High School shooting by Oakland County sheriff Mike Bouchard.

Mr Bouchard said the college footballer had been taken to hospital by a sheriff’s deputy but died on the way from his injuries.

Two other Oxford High School students, 14-year-old Hana St Juliana and 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin, were found dead at the scene. A further eight people were wounded, including a teacher.

“Tate was on varsity since his freshman year and was an honour student,” said Oxford Football on Tuesday night.

It is with great grief that one of the victims of the tragic event at OHS today was one of our own, Tate Myre. Tate was on varsity since his freshman year and was an honor student. Tate was a great young man with a bright future and beloved by all. You will be missed, Tate 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/AKJCH1UWBG — Oxford Football (@OxfordFootbalI) December 1, 2021

“He was a tremendous football player with the brightest of futures and was an even better young man off the field as he was on it,” the football team said in a following tweet. “We all loved Tate and he will so very much be missed”.

A suspect and alleged classmate of Myer was arrested by Oakland County Sheriff’s Office shortly after the shooting unfolded on Tuesday afternoon, and has not been identified.

Footage of the attack appeared to show students barricading themselves behind a classroom door, as the suspect attempted to fool them into thinking he was a sheriff.

A survivor meanwhile said she and others armed themselves with scissors “just in case the shooter got in and we had to attack them”, after hearing two gunshots from the hallway.

The suspect remains in a detention centre for children and according to Oakland County officials, has so far refused to cooperate with police. An investigation is ongoing.

Schools in the area will be closed for the rest of the week, and politicians including Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer have expressed their sadness. She has also announced that flags will be lowered across the state on Wednesday.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.

