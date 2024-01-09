‘Hero’ college student saves dogs from roadside. Then came a heartwarming NC adoption

A North Carolina college student saved two dogs from the roadside — then came a heartwarming adoption.

Rufus and Rigby were adopted into the same home, allowing their snuggle-filled friendship to continue, according to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) of Wake County.

“These best friends belong together,” the Raleigh-area animal shelter wrote Jan. 5 in a Facebook post.

The dogs were rescued after being left in a “crate on the side of the road.” But the pups’ luck took a turn when a “hero” N.C. State University student found them and gave them a second chance, the shelter said.

Rufus and Rigby — a male and a female — ended up at the SPCA, where they reportedly spent time spoiled with blankets and toys. Eventually, the two went up for adoption as a “package deal” so they wouldn’t be separated.

“They are friendly, loving lap dogs, and when your lap isn’t available, they curl up and sleep together,” the SPCA wrote Jan 5.

Then on Jan. 8, the shelter shared the good news that the dogs had been adopted together, sparking dozens of reactions on social media.

The SPCA didn’t immediately share additional details about the pups with McClatchy News on Jan. 9.

